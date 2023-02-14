Highways chiefs to review signage at dangerous ‘rat run’ junction south of Lancaster

There were up to six accidents at the crossroads of Little Fell Lane, Blea Tarn Road, Hazelrigg Lane and Procter Moss Road in December and January alone.

"This is only likely to become worse with the continued development of the university, Bailrigg Garden Village, etc.” Duncan Stackhouse, who lives near the junction, said.

"We have tried to involve Lancashire police but their response was that, because the road is subject to the national speed limit, they are powerless.

This photo was taken by resident Richard Brigg after a recent collision.

"It's a 60mph road but just because it's the national speed limit, it doesn't mean it's safe to drive at that speed."

Residents said the road was often used as a rat run by motorists avoiding the A6, and signage at the junction wasn't clear.

They have asked for the 'give way' signs to be replaced by 'stop' signs.

Lancaster Rural East Division county councillor Matthew Maxwell-Scott was among those to raise the issue after residents pressed for more safety measures at the junction.

The junction currently has 'give way' signs. Photo by Nigel Hodgson

"I will push for as much as possible to be done to make our roads as safe as they can be," he said.

"The position is that it is felt that current signage here is very clear, with advance warning signs and junction 'give ways' on a yellow backing board on all junction approaches.

"When examining the detailed police reports, the collisions very much reflect poor driving attitudes and poor observance of existing measures

"Nonetheless, the signs are being reviewed – and as police support is required for STOP signs, the county council traffic team are in discussion with the police about this."

Damaged signage after a recent collision. Photo by Nigel Hodgson

Lancaster MP Cat Smith said she has also been contacted by residents, and had urged the county council to look again at what could be done to make the junction safer for all road users.