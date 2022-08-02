Highly-respected Lancaster nurse and magistrate dies, aged 98

Dorothy Simpson, had the unusual distinction of having been Mayoress of Lancaster twice and also Deputy Mayoress twice, supporting her husband Eric.

Nursing brought Dorothy to Lancaster from her native Blackburn in 1943 during World War Two, prior to the National Health Service.

She trained at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, becoming a staff nurse then theatre sister before her marriage in 1949. She returned to nursing in 1962 and was night sister at Garnett Clinic for 17 years.

Dorothy Simpson.

Retirement led to several voluntary roles, including as a magistrate from 1981 to 1993 and a member of the Social Security Appeals Tribunals.

She served on the Community Health Council, was tenants’ secretary at Wesley House in Sulyard Street, president of the Business and Professional Women’s Club and vice-president of the YMCA.

When her husband was Mayor in 1968-69 and again in 1990, Dorothy was Mayoress. She was Deputy Mayoress in 1958-59 and 1978-79 when Eric was Deputy Mayor. They attended hundreds of engagements, including the twinning of Lancaster and Rendsburg in Germany and the launch by the Queen of HMS Lancaster in Glasgow.

Eric died in 1990 while Mayor. Dorothy leaves their daughter Jean.

Dorothy died at the Abbeyfield Chirnside House on July 5 and the funeral took place on July 22 at Lancaster (formerly Greaves) Methodist Church, where she was a long-standing member. Cremation followed at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium.