News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Highest Point organisers to host new Christmas festival in Lancaster park

A new Christmas festival organised by the people behind Highest Point is to be held in Williamson Park this year.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 12th Sep 2023, 10:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 10:51 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Big Christmas Day Out will be held on Saturday and Sunday December 16 and 17.

The fun-filled Christmas session will be an all-inclusive morning or afternoon of arts, crafts, singing, dancing and all things Christmas in the park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Spread over two days you will be able to to join on one of the following sessions:

A new Christmas event is to be hosted in Williamson Park by the organisers of Highest Point.A new Christmas event is to be hosted in Williamson Park by the organisers of Highest Point.
A new Christmas event is to be hosted in Williamson Park by the organisers of Highest Point.
Most Popular

Saturday December 16

Morning: 9am - 1pm

Afternoon: 2.30pm - 6.30pm

Sunday December 17

Morning: 9am - 1pm

Afternoon: 2.30pm - 6.30pm

One ticket price gets you access to all the activities with full details to come soon, according to the Highest Point organisers.

You can sign up online for more information at https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Lancaster/Williamson-Park/The-Big-Christmas-Day-Out/36656928/?hasNewTicketBox=1

The event follows the success of the Highest Point Festivals in Williamson Park in recent years, which include a Big Family Day Out to round off the weekend of music.