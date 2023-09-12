Highest Point organisers to host new Christmas festival in Lancaster park

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Big Christmas Day Out will be held on Saturday and Sunday December 16 and 17.

The fun-filled Christmas session will be an all-inclusive morning or afternoon of arts, crafts, singing, dancing and all things Christmas in the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spread over two days you will be able to to join on one of the following sessions:

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new Christmas event is to be hosted in Williamson Park by the organisers of Highest Point.

Saturday December 16

Morning: 9am - 1pm

Afternoon: 2.30pm - 6.30pm

Sunday December 17

Morning: 9am - 1pm

Afternoon: 2.30pm - 6.30pm

One ticket price gets you access to all the activities with full details to come soon, according to the Highest Point organisers.

You can sign up online for more information at https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Lancaster/Williamson-Park/The-Big-Christmas-Day-Out/36656928/?hasNewTicketBox=1