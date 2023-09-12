Highest Point organisers to host new Christmas festival in Lancaster park
The Big Christmas Day Out will be held on Saturday and Sunday December 16 and 17.
The fun-filled Christmas session will be an all-inclusive morning or afternoon of arts, crafts, singing, dancing and all things Christmas in the park.
Spread over two days you will be able to to join on one of the following sessions:
Saturday December 16
Morning: 9am - 1pm
Afternoon: 2.30pm - 6.30pm
Sunday December 17
Morning: 9am - 1pm
Afternoon: 2.30pm - 6.30pm
One ticket price gets you access to all the activities with full details to come soon, according to the Highest Point organisers.
You can sign up online for more information at https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Lancaster/Williamson-Park/The-Big-Christmas-Day-Out/36656928/?hasNewTicketBox=1
The event follows the success of the Highest Point Festivals in Williamson Park in recent years, which include a Big Family Day Out to round off the weekend of music.