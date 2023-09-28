Highest Point organisers reveal full details of Big Christmas Day Out in Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The festive spectacle will be held in the grounds of their summertime event, Williamson Park, this December - The Big Christmas Day Out on Saturday and Sunday December 16 and 17.

Taking cues from the award-winning festival’s The Big Family Day Out, which closes out Highest Point each year, this unique Yuletide affair will see the beautiful 54-acre parkland transformed into the Christmas wonderland for two days, boasting heaps of festive fun fit for the entire family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ticket price includes all activities, except the food, drink and meeting Santa, and they have a lot on offer for free from Fairground Rides to Christmas Crafting through to the Festive Cinema and Face Painting.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Big Christmas Day Out will take place over December 16 and 17.

The little ones can gather round for storytelling and try to find their way around to the surprise at the centre of the Christmas Maze.

You can expect to find special appearances from Hartbeeps, creators of multi-sensory musical experiences, the Northern Heights dance company, performing mesmerising displays, and the RagTag Roadshow, where little ones are encouraged to get creative among the amazing mobile scrap store.

The Story Makers from Magical Story Jars will be at the very top of Ashton Memorial with their unique and fun filled Christmas Story Mixing Station. This drop-in activity is sure to inspire the whole family to have dollops of festive fun creating their very own

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be the chance to channel your inner origami artist to fold and snip away to create beautiful Christmas snowflake characters fit for the most festive of stories.

For the more senior elves in your troop, there’s also a wealth of age-appropriate entertainment on offer. Follow the scent of mulled wine and bavarian sausages and you’re sure to stumble across the amazing food and drinks stalls.

Visit the Crafty Vintage Christmas Market, where you’ll find gift ideas for loved ones, and for all the karaoke stars out there - be sure to pop into the Christmas Cafe-Oke to sing along to some of your favourite Christmas classics.

There will be plenty of music around the park from brass bands to carol singers right through to DJs, with something for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Santa Claus will be taking time out from his busy schedule to visit The Big Christmas Day Out. The whole family are invited to meet him in his grotto and children can tell him what they want on the big day plus have a memorable photo taken with the man himself. An additional ticket is required to meet Santa with various session times provided.

Jamie Scahill, one of the organisers of The Big Christmas Day Out, said: "We can’t wait to bring our winter version of The Big Family Day Out to Williamson Park in December. Planning this has been so much fun and and we can’t wait to see the faces of families light up when they see what we have planned."

The magical wintertime occasion is scheduled to run over two days, with two sessions running across each day, one in the morning, from 9am until 1pm, and one in the afternoon, running from 2.30pm until 6.30pm with tickets priced at £15 for children, £10 for adults, Babes in arms are free.