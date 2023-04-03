News you can trust since 1837
High profile police operation targets anti-social behaviour in Lancaster and Morecambe during Easter holidays

A two-week police operation has been launched which aims to crack down on anti-social behaviour in Lancaster and Morecambe over the Easter holidays.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 14:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 15:03 BST

Operation Brassica is the Neighbourhood Policing Team's response to anti-social behaviour in the district, and will last throughout the school holidays.

The high visibility operation, which began on Saturday evening, involves teams dedicating patrols to known hotspots, visiting any known anti-social behaviour offenders as an early intervention and ensuring a high standard of service to victims of anti-social behaviour.

In the coming weeks officers will be linking with partner agencies, conducting targeted patrols and engaging with the local community to understand residents' concerns around anti-social behaviour.

The operation will target anti-social behaviour in Lancaster and Morecambe during the school holidays.
From speaking to local residents, Lancaster and Morecambe police have recognised the negative impact that anti-social behaviour can have on our communities.

They now hope that this operation will demonstrate the robust approach they will take to effectively deal with the issue and reassure the public.