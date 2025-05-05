High profile marketing campaign aims to showcase Kirkby Lonsdale to visitors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kirkby Lonsdale’s information & gift shop has teamed up with Cumbria Tourism to launch a high profile marketing campaign showcasing this unique visitor destination on the borders of Yorkshire, Lancashire and Cumbria.

Running until the end of 2025, the ‘Visit Kirkby Lonsdale’ project has received £25,000 from the government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and is being supported through Westmorland & Furness Council.

The aim is to attract visitors from within a 2-3 hour drive time, while also encouraging locals to take advantage of short stays and days out on their doorstep.

The campaign will raise the profile and reputation of Kirkby Lonsdale as a year-round visitor destination through a targeted seasonal programme of marketing and PR. It will also provide support to help businesses to market themselves as they look to rebuild and drive footfall to a range of independent retailers, hospitality venues, attractions and accommodation providers.

Among the key activities being spearheaded by Cumbria Tourism will be a nine-month programme of strategic PR activity to promote Kirkby Lonsdale and the surrounding area as a short-stay destination, alongside the creation of fresh town photography and video, and ongoing content creation for the town’s dedicated website at www.kirkbylonsdale.co.uk

Over the course of the campaign, the Cumbria Tourism team will also be providing business support to help Kirkby Lonsdale businesses build their own individual social media, marketing and PR skills and leave a longer-term legacy through a series of face-to-face training sessions and resources they can use in their own marketing.

JAC Beeson is a local business owner and director of Kirkby Lonsdale Community Interest Company (CiC), which is committed to promoting the town and its attractions through the town’s centrally situated Information & Gift Shop.

JAC said: “Whether old friends or new faces, our Visit Kirkby Lonsdale campaign is all about encouraging people to enjoy this hidden gem nestled between the Yorkshire Dales and the Lake District, and within easy reach of both the Trough of Bowland and the coastal scenery of Morecambe Bay.

Ruskin's View at Kirkby Lonsdale.

“Not only can visitors step into the outdoors – and benefit from the numerous wellbeing benefits that brings to all ages – but they can also experience first-hand the array of award-winning hotels, restaurants, cafes and more right here on the doorstep. Kirkby Lonsdale is renowned for its abundance of high-quality independent retailers and this is a fantastic opportunity to showcase all they have to offer too.”

He added: “There will be lots of ways for the businesses themselves to get involved and we will be speaking to them direct in the coming weeks to help them maximise the different opportunities on offer.”

Managing director of Cumbria Tourism, Gill Haigh, said: “Hot on the heels of Kirkby Lonsdale being named as one of the best places to live in the UK, we are thrilled to be working with the town’s business community to promote the town as an unmissable place to visit.

“This campaign will focus on driving a renewed interest in discovering – or rediscovering – Kirkby Lonsdale and stimulating year-round tourism, highlighting the variety of ways people can visit, shop and enjoy the tremendous hospitality on offer.”