HGV driver was making a brew while driving on M6 near Lancaster with no hands on steering wheel

Lancashire Road Police stopped an HGV driver on the M6 after he nearly collided with a police car.

By Gayle Rouncivell
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Dec 2022, 11:13am

The HGV was travelling south near Forton when it swerved from lane 1 to lane 2 without warning, narrowly avoiding the police vehicle.

The driver was seen making a cup of tea with no hands on the steering wheel.

He has been reported for due care offences.

