Heysham village honours hero local bobby

Police officer Jack Emmerton saved the lives of two boys who fell out of a canoe in turbulent seas, for which he was presented with the Royal Humane Society award.

The Heysham village bobby during the 1950s also foiled a raid by two burglars trying to get into the safe at Half Moon Bay Cafe – despite being badly beaten.

He received a commendation for his courage from the Chief Constable and was promoted to Sergeant, then Inspector.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Violet Fortt with volunteer Graham Dean.

On retiring Jack became a proficient water colour artist until his death in April 2014.

Jack’s 99-year-old sister, Violet Fortt, visited Heysham Heritage Centre to open the new Heysham Hero display dedicated to her brother.

The display was put together by volunteer Graham Dean using material provided by Jack’s son Anthony.

Violet said the display, which chronicles her brother’s heroics, was a lovely tribute to Jack.

Violet Fortt takes a look at the display dedicated to her brother, Jack Emmerton.

Violet featured in the news in 2021 for her success in knitting 600 poppies for the Royal British Legion, for which she was awarded a Long Service Award.

She aims to have knitted 1,000 poppies by her 100th birthday in 2023.

Heysham Heritage Centre is in a 17th-century cottage and barn on Main Street.

It provides a wealth of history, photographs and memorabilia from early 18th century Heysham to its heyday in the 1950s and 1960s.