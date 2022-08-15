Heysham teen with leukaemia cycling throughout August and holding fundraising day for hospital and cancer charities

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacob Walker from Heysham, who was diagnosed with ALL (Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia) at just 11-years-old two years ago, is aiming to raise £5,000 by cycling 200 miles through August with his mum - Anja Walker, dad - Daniel Walker and Nana covering roughly 6.5 miles everyday.

So far Jacob has raised £2,383 towards his target.

Jacob and his family are also holding a fundraising day at The Dog and Partridge in Bare on August 27.

Jacob’s mum Anja Walker said: “In August it will have been two years since Jacob was diagnosed with ALL (Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia) and ever since then Jacob has wanted to do a fundraiser to help the hospitals and charities that helped him during this difficult time, but during his intense chemotherapy he was to weak to do the challenge he had in mind!

“Now Jacob is in maintenance things are a little easier, but with still 15 months left of chemotherapy, he is resilient but it’s very tough, he still has to endure daily, weekly and monthly Chemotherapy and Lumbar Punctures every three months.

"He takes lots of medication to help with leg and bone pain, blood tests every fortnight and after the monthly chemotherapy he struggles for around a week with side effects, and he also has to take steroids for five days after this chemo which gives him hunger cravings and makes his emotions all over the place!

"A constant feeling of five steps forward, five steps back!! He goes through all this yet to you he looks well, goes to school, goes out with his mates, wears a big smile on his face, the thoughts, the feelings, the what ifs all hidden from view!!

“Our boy is so strong, a true warrior!! So he has set himself a challenge to cycle 200 miles through August with his Mum, Dad and Nana (and whoever else would like to accompany him) this will be massively challenging for him physically, roughly 6.5 miles everyday but he wants to raise as much money possible for the hospitals and charities he holds close to his heart to split between them all, to say a big thank you.

"The money will be shared between Royal Manchester Childrens hospital charity (ward 86), Bay hospitals charity (RLI Childrens Ward), Team Reece, Cancercare and the

Rainbow Trust.

“We are touched to be holding a fundraiser day at The Dog & Partridge on August 27.

“We will be having a day filled with fun and plenty to do, including DJ GAZ from 12.30pm, live music, stalls and a raffle.

“Please put the date in your diary and help us make as much money as we can for all these amazing charities.

“Stall holders are also wanted, please message the pub Facebook or Siobhan Barton privately.

“We will also be needing raffle prizes, please message the pub facebook or message Courtney Louise if you would generously like to donate a prize.”

Visit here on Facebook for Jacob Walkers Fundraising Day.