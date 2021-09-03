Heysham start for cycle ride in aid of Samaritans charity and young victims

Gillian Sheath is cycling from Heysham Head to Beachy Head to raise money for The Samaritans. The cycle ride is also in memory of a young suicide victim.

Gillian Sheath will set off on her cycle ride from Heysham Head by St Patrick’s ruins at noon on September 4.

She is hoping to raise £1000 for The Samaritans and has already raised over £400 on her fundraising page.

Gillian said: “Until I retired I worked with Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services for many years and in that time young people took their own lives. I will not forget them.

“A young patient took her own life in Heysham Woods and it is in memory of her that I am cycling.

“I chose Beachy Head as it is a favoured spot for suicide attempters and there is a strong Samaritan presence there.

“It will be a solo trip and I am staying with friends, family and the occasional bed and breakfast.

“I will arrive at Beachy Head 12 days later.

“I chose The Samaritans as they have been so helpful to so many over the last year and a half.

“I am being met at Beachy Head by the local branch of The Samaritans with the hope of raising more money and more awareness.”

Last year Gillian rode solo to Lands End and raised £3000 for Alzheimers Research.