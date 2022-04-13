Heysham shopkeeper wins national award for great service

James Brown, proprietor of Beech Stores, Nisa Local Heysham, has made it to the industry-recognised Top 100 list of independent retailers in the UK and Ireland.

The Top 100 represents stores that are delivering brilliant standards, offering a fantastic service and creating memorable experiences for their shoppers, all while juggling the many challenges faced by the convenience retail sector.

The award comes following rigorous, independent assessment involving a mystery shop to assess the store and the customer experience, a digital review to analyse online presence and intense video interviews.

James Brown with his daughter at Beech Stores.

James, whose family has run the store for more than 20 years, said he is proud to have been recognised.

“We’ve worked really hard over the past few years to create a store that both us and our shoppers can be proud of,” he said.

"We’re part of the community and as well as offering our customers a great range of products we want to make sure they get the best customer service and wherever possible we can give them just what they are looking for.”

The store underwent a full refurbishment in the summer of 2019 and since then has launched a home delivery service which promises shoppers a 30-minute delivery service.

It also hosts a range of community activities including Halloween and Christmas events for local children.