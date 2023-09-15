News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown

Heysham school playground is transformed thanks to tireless fundraising

The children of St Peter’s CE Primary School were welcomed back to school this month with a transformational play space.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 15th Sep 2023, 10:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 10:43 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

For years the parents and friends of St Peter’s have been tirelessly fundraising to improve the play space for the children.

But with the increasing cost of materials and building work it had started to feel like an unrealistic aspiration.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the governors, staff and newly appointed headteacher felt that something had to be done and so the governors decided to commit to the expenditure.

The new playground at Heysham St Peter's CE Primary School.The new playground at Heysham St Peter's CE Primary School.
The new playground at Heysham St Peter's CE Primary School.
Most Popular

With funding from the Friends of St Peter’s and the school contribution, the playground has now been transformed into a more useable, exciting play area.

There is now a dedicated outdoor fitness gym, climbing wall area, music and creativity space, trim trail, multi-use games area and traditional playground game markings on the ground.

The staff team and governors are grateful to the parents who have organised a range of fundraising events over many years to make this happen.

Related topics:Heysham