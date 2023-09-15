Heysham school playground is transformed thanks to tireless fundraising
For years the parents and friends of St Peter’s have been tirelessly fundraising to improve the play space for the children.
But with the increasing cost of materials and building work it had started to feel like an unrealistic aspiration.
However, the governors, staff and newly appointed headteacher felt that something had to be done and so the governors decided to commit to the expenditure.
With funding from the Friends of St Peter’s and the school contribution, the playground has now been transformed into a more useable, exciting play area.
There is now a dedicated outdoor fitness gym, climbing wall area, music and creativity space, trim trail, multi-use games area and traditional playground game markings on the ground.
The staff team and governors are grateful to the parents who have organised a range of fundraising events over many years to make this happen.