The road closure on Heysham Road is between Sefton Road and Stanley Road.

The road is closed due to a road traffic collision, police said ten minutes ago.

A police spokesman said: “​Please avoid the area where possible.

"We’ll provide an update once cleared and thank you in advance for your patience.”