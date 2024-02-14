News you can trust since 1837
Heysham road closed after collision and people asked to avoid area

Police have closed a road in Heysham after a road traffic collision.
By Michelle Blade
Published 14th Feb 2024, 12:49 GMT
The road closure on Heysham Road is between Sefton Road and Stanley Road.

The road is closed due to a road traffic collision, police said ten minutes ago.

A police spokesman said: “​Please avoid the area where possible.

"We’ll provide an update once cleared and thank you in advance for your patience.”

