Heysham road closed after collision and people asked to avoid area
Police have closed a road in Heysham after a road traffic collision.
The road closure on Heysham Road is between Sefton Road and Stanley Road.
The road is closed due to a road traffic collision, police said ten minutes ago.
A police spokesman said: “Please avoid the area where possible.
"We’ll provide an update once cleared and thank you in advance for your patience.”
More to come as we get it.