Heysham pub to feature on Channel 5 show Coastal Britain

TV cameras were at a Heysham pub on Monday evening to film for an episode of a popular show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal – and Heysham village itself – will feature in Channel 5 show Coastal Britain.

They were visited by presenter Helen Skelton and her team to film and learn about the village for the forthcoming show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Kitchen, who took over as the new general manager at The Royal in December, said they were proud to feature in the programme and have the chance to show off the pub and village.

A filming notice for Coastal Britain.

“We’ve had an exciting visitor this evening,” he said on Facebook on Monday.

“After all the hard work put in over the last few months, we are delighted to say our amazing Inn of character and fabulous village of Heysham have been selected to feature on Channel 5’s Coastal Britain.

"Helen Skelton and her team visited our beautiful 16th century inn, had dinner and filmed with myself and my team, whilst divulging into our homemade steak and ale pie and speaking about all things Heysham!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was an absolute pleasure to showcase all Heysham has to offer, how much of a hidden treasure our village is and show the country our incredible property.

The Royal at Heysham.

“It has shown us the hard work is paying off and we couldn’t do it without our amazing guests, community and visitors!

"Keep your eyes peeled over the next few months to see Heysham and The Royal in all its glory on Channel 5!

“We couldn’t do it without you!”