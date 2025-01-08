Heysham personal trainer to undertake mega fitness challenge for charities close to his heart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

How does 30km running and 1,500 burpees in just 10 hours sound?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the mega challenge that Ben Clifton, personal trainer at Prosperity Health and Fitness in Heysham, is taking on to support two charities which are both very close to his heart.

Ben’s Burpee Bonanza is already smashing his original £2,000 target, and he hopes to raise even more to help North West Cancer Research and Vasculitis UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve always liked pushing myself out of my comfort zone to fundraise for charities,” said Ben, “but this time I’m going even harder and further, and this is why… my friend Graham Sims has helped countless new dads across Lancashire who’ve been struggling at the start of their parental journey.

Ben Clifton.

"Graham helped me when I was at my lowest point, and I owe him so much. Sadly, Graham was diagnosed with terminal cancer last year.

"I’m also supporting Vasculitis UK in honour of my mum. Vasculitis is a little-known group of conditions that cause inflammation of the blood vessels. Unfortunately, just seven weeks after becoming ill with this, my mum passed away in 2024.”

Training is in full swing for Ben, who is doing his charity challenge on January 12 at the RL Fitness Suite in Bolton-le-Sands. He will be spurred on by other trainers there who will each do one hour of the 10-hour challenge alongside him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know that money is precious but I would be so very grateful if people could get behind me and support these two extremely worthy charities,” Ben added. “If you can give anything at all, no matter how small, please donate through my Just Giving page, thank you.”

Donate online at https://www.justgiving.com/team/bensburpeebonanzaformumandgraham