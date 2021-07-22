Heysham neighbours scoop £60k lottery prize

Diane celebrating the lottery win.

John Standen, 68, was one of two Heysham residents to net a £30k prize after their postcode of LA3 2SL was announced as a winner with the lottery today, Thursday.

John and his partner Diane learned of the win on the same day that Diane was retiring from her role at a local school.

The couple were told about their winnings during a video call with lottery ambassador Judie McCourt.

John celebrating the lottery win.

After seeing how much they had won, Diane said: “Wow. Thank you. That’s fantastic.

“I can’t believe it! I might enjoy my retirement a little more!”

Asked what their plans were for the win, the couple weren’t too sure but suggested a holiday might be on the cards, Diane said: “No idea! We might have a little travel and go on holiday.”

John agreed and said: “Maybe New Zealand.”

Diane added: “John has some family there which we haven’t seen in a lot of years. We’d like to hire a campervan and travel round.”

With seven grandchildren, and another on the way, the couple were also looking forward to telling their family about the windfall.

Diane said: “We have four children and we’re going to take them out and treat them. We were doing that anyway because I’m retiring but we’ll tell them when we’re all together. They won’t believe it! We might give them a little share.

“We might have a double celebration tonight!”

The other winner chose to remain anonymous, but their winnings will be paid into their bank account.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her congratulations to the winners, she said: “I’m thrilled for our Heysham winners, what a great surprise for them! It was lovely to bring this news to John and Diane and I hope they get to take that holiday soon and enjoy treating their family.”

Everyday throughout the July draws one postcode will be announced as a £30,000 prize winner. All the players in the postcode will win £30,000 for every ticket they hold.

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

A minimum of 33 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise more than £750m to date for thousands of good causes across Britain and internationally.

This draw was promoted on behalf of Postcode Planet Trust. Through regular grant funding, the trust supports charities and good causes working to protect and promote our environment and wildlife.