Heysham mum to climb Snowdon to thank little-known charity which ‘changed her life’

Leonnie Downes with her son George.

Leonnie Downes, who grew up in Heysham but now lives in Preston, is hoping to break the stigma of women who have been left with devastating birth injuries, and raise money for charity in the process.

Leonnie suffered a third degree tear and has had to live with the embarrassing consequences of bowel incontinence and other symptoms since her son George's birth in 2017.

"My life was turned upside down following my son's traumatic birth," she said. "I lost my career, my home and most importantly, myself, as a result of these injuries.

"I've experienced some of my darkest days since becoming an injured mum, and I've felt more alone than ever.

"Having had some reconstructive surgery earlier this year, and with the prospect of facing further surgeries in the future, I'm determined to start living life to the full, after six years of hiding in the shadows.

"You don't really ever hear of bowel incontinence issues caused by severe tears in childbirth, but I'm on a mission to change that."

Former Our Lady's Catholic College pupil Leonnie now hopes to raise awareness of MASIC, who she says changed her life.

The MASIC Foundation is the only multi-disciplinary UK charity supporting women who have suffered injuries during childbirth known as OASI (Obstetric Anal Sphincter Injury).

The charity is run by injured women and healthcare professionals who are committed to better detection and prevention of injury during childbirth.

"I first found MASIC a couple of years ago, and my life has been changed by them," she said.

"The work they have done to help improve my life has been phenomenal and beyond the realms of what I ever thought was possible by a charity.

"Being a birth injured woman can be incredibly stigmatised, and having the opportunity to build relationships with other women who understand has been an incredible experience, and I feel blessed to have been supported by these women.

"I want to do more to raise awareness regarding bowel incontinence following birth injuries, along with severe postnatal mental health issues, and try to break down some of the stigma attached to these issues."

Leonnie will be undertaking a sponsored hike up Mount Snowdon on September 20.

"What better way to raise awareness of bowel incontinence than to put myself in a situation with no toilets (literally my worst nightmare!) and climb a mountain!" she said.

"I have no experience of hiking, but if you don't put yourself in situations that scare you, you will never face your fears."

You can donate to Leonnie's cause at www.justgiving.com/page/leonnie-downes-scrapthestigma

OASI – the facts

• More than 1 in 5 women in the UK experience bowel incontinence after childbirth because of OASI, pelvic floor trauma or nerve injury.

• Many women may also experience mental health issues such as postnatal depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, problems bonding with their babies, and the fear of having another child.