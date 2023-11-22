News you can trust since 1837
Heysham man wanted after wounding with intent incident in Morecambe

Lancashire Police are asking for the public's help to find Joseph Barwick.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 13:27 GMT
He is wanted in connection with an offence of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm which happened in Morecambe.

Barwick, 39, from Heysham, is approximately 5ft 9ins tall, with several tattoos on his neck and arms.

He has links to Morecambe and Lancaster.

Any sightings of Barwick or information as to where he might be, call 101 – quote log 0042 of November 20, 2023, or email [email protected]