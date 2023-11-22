Lancashire Police are asking for the public's help to find Joseph Barwick.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He is wanted in connection with an offence of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm which happened in Morecambe.

Barwick, 39, from Heysham, is approximately 5ft 9ins tall, with several tattoos on his neck and arms.

He has links to Morecambe and Lancaster.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...