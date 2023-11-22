Heysham man wanted after wounding with intent incident in Morecambe
Lancashire Police are asking for the public's help to find Joseph Barwick.
He is wanted in connection with an offence of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm which happened in Morecambe.
Barwick, 39, from Heysham, is approximately 5ft 9ins tall, with several tattoos on his neck and arms.
He has links to Morecambe and Lancaster.
Any sightings of Barwick or information as to where he might be, call 101 – quote log 0042 of November 20, 2023, or email [email protected]