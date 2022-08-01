Heysham children enjoy lessons in their new outdoors classroom

As Mossgate Day Nursery remained open throughout the pandemic lockdowns for the children of key workers, staff decided to move as much of their learning as possible outdoors – and Gruffalo’s Wood was born.

A large outdoor area with raised beds was created from a concrete space where children aged two to four now plant and care for flowers, fruit and vegetables.

The youngsters have learned how to make nourishing, healthy food from vegetables they’ve grown and the experience has even converted some of them to eat veg they would normally avoid.

“There’s nothing like the children seeing their plants grow first hand in what is a lovely tranquil space, “said Kerry Edwards, the nursery’s business manager.

Gruffalo’s Wood, which could be extended in future, is also perfect for the children to do some birdwatching, look for mini-beasts and learn about the different trees nearby.

Turning over a new leaf Pupils at Mossgate Day Nursery read a book in their new outdoor space.

Scarecrows stand by The new outdoor space at Mossgate Day Nursery.

How does your garden grow? A Mossgate Day Nursery pupil picks out a carrot that was planted in the new outdoor space.

Story time A nursery pupil enjoys a book in the new outdoor space.