Heysham breast cancer survivor raising funds and vital awareness this October

A Heysham resident is encouraging women to attend their routine breast cancer screening appointments after her own diagnosis.

Vicki Edwards was 54 when she received the news that she had primary breast cancer in 2024 while attending her second routine mammogram.

The NHS invites most women aged 50-70 for breast cancer screening mammograms every three years.

“I had no symptoms at all, and I was in perfect health,” said Vicki, who runs Mossgate Day Nursery in Heysham.

“The mammogram detected that something was abnormal. I can’t even imagine what the outcome could have been if I hadn’t gone to that appointment.”

Vicki described her treatment as a “whirlwind.”

She continued: “Everything happened so quickly once I was diagnosed, and I can’t fault the NHS for how they responded.

"Exactly 42 days after being diagnosed, I had a lumpectomy, and two weeks after that I was informed that the surgeon had got all the cancer out – there was 12mm of cancer to remove. I then had preventative radiotherapy.”

Alongside raising awareness during October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Vicki is fundraising for CancerCare, a local charity that provides support to people affected by cancer and bereavement.

Vicki was referred to CancerCare by her Macmillan nurse. She benefited from sessions of the Alexander Technique and she continues to participate in the charity’s virtual yoga sessions.

“CancerCare has been an incredible support to me,” Vicki said. “I’m constantly grounded, too, as I’m always meeting and connecting with new people going through their own cancer journeys.”

During 2024, Vicki raised £3,000 for various charities, and she is continuing her efforts for CancerCare this year.

She has a JustGiving page open for donations, and Mossgate Nursery and local group Jubilee Flower Arranging Club are hosting The Big Bloom Raffle.

They are also hosting a Gruffalo Dash and a Halloween Disco.

Vicki added: “I want to encourage women to go for their mammograms; they save lives. I never, ever thought I’d hear the words ‘you have cancer’, but I found myself in that situation.

“I am spending October out in the community, speaking to strangers and informing people about how to get support locally. Women need to take time out to look after themselves. Helping others has given me a focus, too, and it’s helped me move forward after my diagnosis.”