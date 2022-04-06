Hero's send-off for Morecambe D-Day veteran Jack Bracewell

World War Two hero and great-grandad Jack Bracewell passed away peacefully at the age of 99 on March 24.
Jack’s funeral service was held at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium today, Wednesday.
His coffin was adorned with a Union Flag and he was carried in a horse-drawn glass carriage, and met by a guard of honour from the Parachute Association.
Watch a video of Jack's final journey here
1. Standing proud
Jack Bracewell.
Photo: Neil Cross
2. The carriage arrives
D-Day veteran Jack Bracewell's coffin arrived by horse drawn carriage.
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. Dressed for the occasion
D-Day veteran Jack Bracewell was given a full guard of honour by the Parachute Association.
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
4. Dignified arrival
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard