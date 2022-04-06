D-Day veteran Jack Bracewell was given a full guard of honour by the Parachute Association.

Hero's send-off for Morecambe D-Day veteran Jack Bracewell

Morecambe D-Day veteran Jack Bracewell was given a hero’s send-off as he was taken on his final journey.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 4:00 pm
Updated Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 4:12 pm

World War Two hero and great-grandad Jack Bracewell passed away peacefully at the age of 99 on March 24.

Jack’s funeral service was held at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium today, Wednesday.

His coffin was adorned with a Union Flag and he was carried in a horse-drawn glass carriage, and met by a guard of honour from the Parachute Association.

Watch a video of Jack's final journey here

1. Standing proud

Jack Bracewell.

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales

2. The carriage arrives

D-Day veteran Jack Bracewell's coffin arrived by horse drawn carriage.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

3. Dressed for the occasion

D-Day veteran Jack Bracewell was given a full guard of honour by the Parachute Association.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

4. Dignified arrival

D-Day veteran Jack Bracewell's coffin arrived by horse drawn carriage.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Union Flag
Next Page
Page 1 of 3