Heritage plaque to commemorate legendary footballer ‘little Jennie’ unveiled by MP at Lancaster City FC

The plaque - unveiled by Lancaster MP Cat Smith - came about after Lancaster Civic Vision (LCV) conducted a survey asking residents to nominate local women who should be honoured with a plaque.

Responses included famous actresses, sculpture and painters, war time heroines from both world wars, politicians and suffragettes and eminent botanists amongst others.

Among the list of names nominated was Jennie Harris, a footballer of the 1920s and 1930s who was born in Lancaster.

Cat Smith MP with the new plaque commemorating Jennie Harris. Photo: Joshua Brandwood

Jennie was one of the most naturally gifted football players of her generation and started her playing career with Lancaster Ladies FC until she joined the world-famous Dick, Kerr Ladies FC of Preston where she enjoyed a long career.

Often referred to as ‘little Jennie’ due to standing less than five feet tall, she was a prolific goal scorer, and her scoring partnership with Florrie Redford earned them the title of ‘Dick Kerr’s Box of Tricks’.

Jennie was a great player and often applauded for her ability on the ball, dribbling around defenders with ease.

Such was the draw of Dick, Kerr Ladies in particular, and women's football in general, that just after the World War One the Football Association banned women's football from its club grounds from 1921 until 1970.

From left, Paul Winstanley (Head of Medical and Performance), Andy Baker (Director, Chairman) and Eric Williams with Cat Smith MP. Photo: Joshua Brandwood

On Saturday Cat Smith unveiled the civic vision plaque at Giant Axe to commemorate the achievements of Jennie Harris.

Also in attendance were the newly formed Lancaster City Ladies football team.

Youngsters wave flags ahead of Lancaster City's match against Hyde on Saturday. Photo: Joshua Brandwood

Cat Smith MP unveils the new plaque commemorating Jennie Harris. Photo: Joshua Brandwood

Halton Raptors Under 9s, who were at the Lancaster v Hyde match on Saturday. Photo: Joshua Brandwood

Carnforth Under 8s, who were at the Lancaster v Hyde match on Saturday. Photo: Joshua Brandwood