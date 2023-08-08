News you can trust since 1837
Here’s your chance to win the very first edition of new Lancaster Monopoly game

Here’s your chance to be a Lancaster VIP - a Very Important Player, that is.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 8th Aug 2023, 16:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 16:36 BST
Mr. Monopoly at the launch event of Lancaster's edition of Monopoly earlier this year.Mr. Monopoly at the launch event of Lancaster's edition of Monopoly earlier this year.
Mr. Monopoly at the launch event of Lancaster's edition of Monopoly earlier this year.

The makers of the brand new official MONOPOLY: Lancaster Edition game are searching for a VIP, who will receive the very first game to roll off the presses, which will be specially signed at the game’s launch later this year.

Entrants are asked to describe ‘Why I love Lancaster’ in 25 words or less.

Poems, ditties and even one-liners will all be equally considered.

“The most inventive and creative entry will win,” said Ella Gibbs from the game’s makers Winning Moves UK.

MONOPOLY: Lancaster Edition will feature more than 30 Lancaster landmarks to replace the famous London MONOPOLY streets such as Mayfair and Park Lane.

Chance and Community Chest cards are being themed as well.

The game is being produced by Winning Moves under license from toy and games company Hasbro and hits shops on October 24.

Entries are invited until September 30 and should be sent to [email protected]