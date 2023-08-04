Here’s why diggers have been at Bare crabbing pool in Morecambe this week

Work has been taking place at Bare crabbing pool to clean out the build-up of sand.

The build-up of sand and sediment that has been washed into the pool over the last few years is being removed by city council staff. The sediment has been placed on the adjacent rocks for the tides to take away as they wash over and fill the pool at the next high tide.

Any sediment washed back into the pool will be flushed out the following day when the sluice for the pool is opened, allowing it to drain and continue to clean the pool.

It is expected it will take a few tides for it to completely disappear from the rocks.

A council spokesman said: "There has been more material to remove than anticipated and it may take a few tides for it to completely disappear from the adjacent rocks.

"The work is almost complete and the pool will soon be ready to be enjoyed as it was intended by the local community and visitors alike.

"Future years will see the pool cleaned more regularly."

Thanks to Dave Oy Green for these photos of the work under way this week.

