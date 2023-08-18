Here's where you can watch the Lionesses in the Women's World Cup Final in Lancaster and Morecambe

So, if you fancy watching the big game somewhere other than your own front room, why not pick one of these places to cheer on the Lionesses.

Many of them are even offering free half-time snacks.

The game kicks off at 11am UK time at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

There are plenty of places in Lancaster and Morecambe showing the Women's World Cup Final on Sunday. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

*If we’ve missed any venues off, let us know and we’ll add them in!

LANCASTER

Kanteena

The Gregson Centre

Kanteena will be showing the Women's World Cup Final on Sunday.

Lancaster Cricket Club

The Park

The Borough

The Bowerham Hotel

The King's Arms will be showing the Women's World Cup Final on Sunday. Photo: Google Street View

The Boars Head

The Penny Bank

Hogarth’s

George & Dragon

Lansil Sports & Social Club

The Crafty Scholar

Jimmy's Taphouse

The Pendle Witch

Wagon & Horses

Horse and Farrier

The Royal Hotel and Bar

Greens

MORECAMBE

Mazuma Stadium

Johnny's Warehouse and Sports Bar

The Chieftain

King’s Arms

The Station

Embargo

Bar 1866

Harry’s Bar

Pier Hotel

The Joiners Arms

The Cumberland