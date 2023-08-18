Here's where you can watch the Lionesses in the Women's World Cup Final in Lancaster and Morecambe
So, if you fancy watching the big game somewhere other than your own front room, why not pick one of these places to cheer on the Lionesses.
Many of them are even offering free half-time snacks.
The game kicks off at 11am UK time at Stadium Australia in Sydney.
*If we’ve missed any venues off, let us know and we’ll add them in!
LANCASTER
Kanteena
The Gregson Centre
Lancaster Cricket Club
The Park
The Borough
The Bowerham Hotel
The Boars Head
The Penny Bank
Hogarth’s
George & Dragon
Lansil Sports & Social Club
The Crafty Scholar
Jimmy's Taphouse
The Pendle Witch
Wagon & Horses
Horse and Farrier
The Royal Hotel and Bar
Greens
MORECAMBE
Mazuma Stadium
Johnny's Warehouse and Sports Bar
The Chieftain
King’s Arms
The Station
Embargo
Bar 1866
Harry’s Bar
Pier Hotel
The Joiners Arms
The Cumberland
The Lord Nelson