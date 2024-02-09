Here's where you can now recycle your old small electrical items around Lancaster and Morecambe
Lancaster City Council have installed the banks, where you can drop off your small pre-loved or broken electrical appliances and electronic equipment.
From kettles, toasters, irons, radios, hair straighteners and electric toothbrushes to DIY tools, computer equipment, speakers, games consoles and phones – if it’s got a plug, cable or battery it can be recycled and parts of it used to make new products.
The banks are located at the following sites:
Matthias Street Car Park, Morecambe, LA4 5JR
Bull Beck picnic site, Brookhouse, LA2 9QR
Alexandra Road, Heysham, Morecambe, LA3 1RN
Upper St Leonards Gate Car Park, Seymour Street, Lancaster, LA1 1QS
Auction Mart Car Park, Thurnham Street, Lancaster, LA1 1XU
Salt Ayre HWRC, Salt Ayre Lane, Heaton with Oxcliffe, LA1 5JS
Carnforth HWRC, Scotland Road, Warton, LA5 9RQ
For more information on the sort of items you can take along, visit https://loom.ly/TGC5tnM