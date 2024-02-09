Here's where you can now recycle your old small electrical items around Lancaster and Morecambe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancaster City Council have installed the banks, where you can drop off your small pre-loved or broken electrical appliances and electronic equipment.

From kettles, toasters, irons, radios, hair straighteners and electric toothbrushes to DIY tools, computer equipment, speakers, games consoles and phones – if it’s got a plug, cable or battery it can be recycled and parts of it used to make new products.

The banks are located at the following sites:

Matthias Street Car Park, Morecambe, LA4 5JR

Bull Beck picnic site, Brookhouse, LA2 9QR

Alexandra Road, Heysham, Morecambe, LA3 1RN

Upper St Leonards Gate Car Park, Seymour Street, Lancaster, LA1 1QS

Auction Mart Car Park, Thurnham Street, Lancaster, LA1 1XU

Salt Ayre HWRC, Salt Ayre Lane, Heaton with Oxcliffe, LA1 5JS

Carnforth HWRC, Scotland Road, Warton, LA5 9RQ