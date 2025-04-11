Here's where you can enjoy some of the best ice creams in Morecambe and Lancaster

4 . Wallings Ice Cream, Cockerham

Wallings ice cream is made using milk from their herd of cows in the fields across the road. Initially they made ice cream to compensate for the reduction in income as the farm's milk production was reduced due to the introduction of milk quotas imposed on the industry in 1984. However it soon became apparent that ice cream was going to be more than a side line within the Walling farming business. As the ice cream business grew, they invested in better machinery, built an ice cream parlour in Garstang Road to sell the ice cream on the farm and bought a van to transport the ice cream to a growing number of commercial customers. Photo: Google Maps