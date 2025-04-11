Here's where you can enjoy some of the best ice creams in Morecambe and Lancaster

The Lancaster and Morecambe district has a great selection of places to grab a cornet with a massive choice of flavours.
Here at the Lancaster Guardian, we’ve put together a list of just some of our favourites.
Why not give one of them a try… if you haven’t already?
1. Brucciani, Morecambe
The Brucciani family has been making authentic Italian ice cream in Morecambe for more than 100 years. The family's listed art deco ice cream parlour and café in Marine Road West has served generations of holidaymakers and more recently got the royal seal of approval when Prince Charles sampled their ice cream during a visit to the resort. Photo: Google Maps
2. Leonardini Gelato Boutique, Lancaster
Top quality gelato, freshly handmade with the best natural ingredients according to genuine Italian recipes. There's a wide range of innovative flavours with daily specials. Open every day in King Street, Lancaster. Photo: Google Maps
3. Lewis's, Morecambe
Using only the best quality Italian flavours along with full cream milk and butter, their dairy ice cream is expertly blended with years of knowledge and tradition to give you both original and new exotic flavours. The ice cream parlour is located on Morecambe promenade, more or less opposite the Eric Morecambe statue. Photo: Google Maps
4. Wallings Ice Cream, Cockerham
Wallings ice cream is made using milk from their herd of cows in the fields across the road. Initially they made ice cream to compensate for the reduction in income as the farm's milk production was reduced due to the introduction of milk quotas imposed on the industry in 1984. However it soon became apparent that ice cream was going to be more than a side line within the Walling farming business. As the ice cream business grew, they invested in better machinery, built an ice cream parlour in Garstang Road to sell the ice cream on the farm and bought a van to transport the ice cream to a growing number of commercial customers. Photo: Google Maps