Here's where you can enjoy some of the best ice creams around Lancaster

The Lancaster and Morecambe district has a great selection of places to grab a cornet with a massive choice of flavours.
Here at the Lancaster Guardian, we’ve put together a list of just some of our favourites.
Why not give one of them a try… if you haven’t already?
1. Mia Mio, Morecambe
Enjoy authentic Italian ice cream. The award winning gelato is handmade in Morecambe with 21 regular flavours - including vegan options - and four ever changing guest flavours. You'll find Mia Mio on Morecambe promenade on the corner with Queen Street, 50 yards from the clock tower.
Photo: Google Maps
2. Brucciani, Morecambe
The Brucciani family has been making authentic Italian ice cream in Morecambe for more than 100 years. The family's listed art deco ice cream parlour and café in Marine Road West has served generations of holidaymakers and more recently got the royal seal of approval when Prince Charles sampled their ice cream during a visit to the resort.
Photo: Google Maps
3. Leonardini Gelato Boutique, Lancaster
Top quality gelato, freshly handmade with the best natural ingredients according to genuine Italian recipes. There's a wide range of innovative flavours with daily specials. Open every day in King Street, Lancaster.
Photo: Google Maps
4. Lewis's, Morecambe
Using only the best quality Italian flavours along with full cream milk and butter, their dairy ice cream is expertly blended with years of knowledge and tradition to give you both original and new exotic flavours. The ice cream parlour is located on Morecambe promenade, more or less opposite the Eric Morecambe statue.
Photo: Google Maps