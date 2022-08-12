Here's where to meet for Morecambe beach and street clean

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Pritchard is the co-ordinator of the Halton Village NW scheme and has been carrying out monthly litter picks there since June.

Among the items found during the Halton litter picks have been clothing, canisters of laughing gas and crates of beer.

Morecambe is the first pick Sam has organised in a different area.

Volunteers at a recent litter pick in Halton. It's hoped the Morecambe beach and street clean will be just as successful.

“My three-year-old son, who has participated in all the picks I organise, pointed out all the litter during a recent visit to the area and I couldn’t believe how much there was,” said Sam.

“ The monthly picks in Halton have made a huge difference and I therefore felt that we could make a much greater impact by taking our pick ‘on tour’ for one month.”

The Morecambe beach and street clean takes place this Saturday, August 13, from 1-3pm and anyone interested in joining should meet at the Eric Morecambe statue.

Families are welcome, providing all children are accompanied by a responsible adult. There’s a treat box for children as a thank you for participating and the child who finds the most litter will receive an engraved trophy.

Sam Hicks and volunteers at a litter pick in Halton.

All registered volunteers will receive a free slice of cake and a drink. Equipment will be provided but you must bring gloves and wear suitable clothing and footwear. The refreshments and kit have been grant funded which Samantha has obtained.