Here's where to meet for Morecambe beach and street clean

Sam Pritchard is the co-ordinator of the Halton Village NW scheme and has been carrying out monthly litter picks there since June.
Among the items found during the Halton litter picks have been clothing, canisters of laughing gas and crates of beer.
Morecambe is the first pick Sam has organised in a different area.
“My three-year-old son, who has participated in all the picks I organise, pointed out all the litter during a recent visit to the area and I couldn’t believe how much there was,” said Sam.
“ The monthly picks in Halton have made a huge difference and I therefore felt that we could make a much greater impact by taking our pick ‘on tour’ for one month.”
The Morecambe beach and street clean takes place this Saturday, August 13, from 1-3pm and anyone interested in joining should meet at the Eric Morecambe statue.
Families are welcome, providing all children are accompanied by a responsible adult. There’s a treat box for children as a thank you for participating and the child who finds the most litter will receive an engraved trophy.
All registered volunteers will receive a free slice of cake and a drink. Equipment will be provided but you must bring gloves and wear suitable clothing and footwear. The refreshments and kit have been grant funded which Samantha has obtained.
Anyone interested should register for a place with [email protected]