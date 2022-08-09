Here's where kids can eat free or for £1 this summer in Morecambe & Lancaster

As the cost of living crisis bites, finding places where kids can eat out for free over the summer holidays will be a big help for many parents.

By Debbie Butler
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 12:23 pm
Updated Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 12:23 pm

Morecambe and Lancaster has its fair share of food venues where you can grab a bite to eat while the children eat for free or very cheaply.

The Lancaster Guardian has put together a guide to some of the local places where kids can eat free of charge or for £1 over the holidays.

Give us a shout if we’ve missed anyone out and we’ll add it to the list.

1. Fusion Bar and Restaurant, Pedder Street, Morecambe

Kids eat free every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday throughout the summer holiday.

Photo: sub

Photo Sales

2. Pausa Cafe, Dunelm Mill, Sunnycliffe Retail Park, Morecambe

Enjoy a mini kids' meals with every £4 spent every day until September 11.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. M&S Cafe, Penny Street, Lancaster

Marks and Spencer's popular Kids Eat Free deal has been extended until Friday, September 2. This means it's in place for the remainder of the school holidays, lasting six weeks instead of the usual two.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Cottams Field, Brewers Fayre, Caton Road, Lancaster

Kids under 16 can eat breakfast for free during the school holidays. Buying a £9.50 adult breakfast will allow you to get two free children's breakfasts.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
LancasterMorecambe
Next Page
Page 1 of 2