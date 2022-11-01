Here's when you can pay your respects in Lancaster, Morecambe & Carnforth on Remembrance Sunday

Everyone is welcome to attend and remember all who died for their country in the two World Wars and also those who served in more recent operations in Afghanistan, Bosnia and Iraq.

Remembrance Sunday services will take place as follows

• LancasterGarden of Remembrance, Town Hall, Lancaster, starting at 10.25am, followed by a service in the Priory Church at 11.30am. There will be a parade and March Past leaving the Priory Church at the conclusion of the service and ending at Lancaster Town Hall at approximately 12.50pm.

A Remembrance Sunday parade in Lancaster.

• MorecambeCenotaph, Marine Road. Procession will form up at The Platform, leaving at approximately 10.40am, for a service and two minutes’ silence at the cenotaph.

• CarnforthThe parade will leave the council offices on Market Street at approximately 10.25am and then proceed to the war memorial, via North Road and New Street, for a remembrance service from 10.50am-11.30am. Market Street will be temporarily closed to traffic during the service.

Mayor of Lancaster, Coun Joyce Pritchard, said: “Remembrance Day ceremonies and participation in the two minutes’ silence on November 11 each year provide a special focus for communities to remember the sacrifices made for us now and for future generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would also urge people to remember the annual Poppy Appeal, which is the Royal British Legion’s principal source of funds and directly supports their welfare and benevolent work.”