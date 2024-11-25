Here’s when the M6 at Lancaster will be partially closed in the coming weeks

Part of the M6 at Lancaster is to be closed for planned roadworks to be carried out on several dates in the coming weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways will be carrying out work on the M6 between junctions 32 and 33 on the following dates:

*The M6 southbound between junctions 33 and 32: Lane three will be closed for planned roadworks from 8pm until 11.30pm on both November 28 and December 1, and from 7pm until 8pm on December 5.

*The M6 northbound between junctions 32 and 33: Lane one will be closed for planned roadworks from 8pm on November 24 until 8pm on November 28, and from 8pm December 1 until 8pm on December 5.