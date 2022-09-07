Here's when part of the M6 between Lancaster and Preston will close this weekend for repairs

Drivers are advised to allow more time for their journeys as the work takes place between junctions 33 (Hampson Green) and 32 (Broughton).

From tonight (September 7), National Highways will start work on renewing the waterproofing and surface on the bridges which carry the M6 over Whittingham Lane and Stubbins Lane, north of junction 32. To carry this out safely, there will also be a series of weekend closures during September.

National Highways Project Manager, Frank Jamieson, said: “This essential work will protect the bridge joints and structure from salt and rainwater damage, reducing the need for emergency repairs in the future.

Weekend closures will be in place on the M6 between Lancaster and Preston for essential bridge safety and maintenance work. Drivers are advised to allow more time for their journeys.

“At the same time, we will also replace the central barrier on both bridges and repair beams under the bridge decks which have been damaged by vehicle strikes.”

When will the closures take place?

National Highways will start advance work on the northbound carriageway tonight (September 7) and tomorrow (September 8).

To allow the work to take place safely, the M6 northbound carriageway between junctions 32 and 33 is due to close on both nights from 9pm until 5am.

The northbound carriageway is also due to close overnight on Monday September 26 and Tuesday September 27.

This will be followed by weekend closures on M6 southbound carriageway between junctions 33 and 32 during these four weekends:

Friday September 9 – Monday September 12

Friday September 16 - Monday September 19

Friday September 23 - Monday September 26

Friday September 30 - Monday October 3

The closures are due in place from 9pm on Fridays until 5am on the following Monday.

To carry out the bridge strike repair, two local roads under each bridge, Whittingham Lane (B5269) and Stubbins Lane will be closed during the weekend of Friday September 30 until Monday October 3 .

What are the diversion routes?

Clearly signposted diversions will be in place.

Drivers travelling on the M6 northbound in this area will leave the M6 at junction 32, onto junction 1 of the M55 (Broughton Roundabout), then onto the A6 (Preston Lancaster Road) for 12 miles before rejoining the M6 at junction 33.

Southbound traffic will leave the motorway at junction 33, onto the A6 for 12 miles, then onto junction 1 of the M55, re-joining the M6 at junction 32.

For the local road closures, fully signed diversion routes will be in place which have been agreed with the police and local authority. Drivers are advised to use the signed diversion routes to avoid weight and height restrictions on nearby roads, as well as minimise noise and traffic disruption for residents.

All work is subject to weather conditions, with the potential to move work to the weekend of October 7-10 if poor weather prevents work taking place during any of the weekends during September.

Where to find out more information

You can find out further details about the closure on the National Highways website https://nationalhighways.co.uk or by following @HighwaysNWEST on Twitter.

You can also find information on Facebook – National Highways Northwest.