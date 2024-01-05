News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Here's what was making the headlines in Lancaster and Morecambe 10 years ago

There’s always a lot going on around our district, and it can sometimes be difficult to remember exactly when things happened.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 5th Jan 2024, 14:34 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 14:39 GMT

As 2024 gets under way, we’ve taken a look back into our archives to bring you some of our photos from 2014 – which of these events do you remember, or do you recognise anyone in the pictures?

The scene on St George's Quay after a double decker bus tried to pass underneath Damside Bridge, losing most of its roof in the process. Fortunately, no one was injured.

1. Looking back to 2014

The scene on St George's Quay after a double decker bus tried to pass underneath Damside Bridge, losing most of its roof in the process. Fortunately, no one was injured. Photo: Garth Hamer

Photo Sales
Shane Johnstone and Kate Drummond with their striking new artwork on the old electrical box behind the Midland.

2. Looking back to 2014

Shane Johnstone and Kate Drummond with their striking new artwork on the old electrical box behind the Midland. Photo: Jonathan Bean

Photo Sales
Lancaster Castle hosted a variety of military displays and vehicles to mark Armed Forces Weekend. Pictured are members of Morecambe and Heysham Sea Cadets.

3. Looking back to 2014

Lancaster Castle hosted a variety of military displays and vehicles to mark Armed Forces Weekend. Pictured are members of Morecambe and Heysham Sea Cadets. Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
Lancaster and District Canoeing Club organised the Morecambe Bay Waterfest in Morecambe, with a variety of events taking place along the seafront. Here, club member Holly Wilson explains the rudiments of the sport to a group about to sit in a canoe for the first time.

4. Looking back to 2014

Lancaster and District Canoeing Club organised the Morecambe Bay Waterfest in Morecambe, with a variety of events taking place along the seafront. Here, club member Holly Wilson explains the rudiments of the sport to a group about to sit in a canoe for the first time. Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LancasterMorecambe