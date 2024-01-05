Here's what was making the headlines in Lancaster and Morecambe 10 years ago

There’s always a lot going on around our district, and it can sometimes be difficult to remember exactly when things happened.
As 2024 gets under way, we’ve taken a look back into our archives to bring you some of our photos from 2014 – which of these events do you remember, or do you recognise anyone in the pictures?
The scene on St George's Quay after a double decker bus tried to pass underneath Damside Bridge, losing most of its roof in the process. Fortunately, no one was injured. Photo: Garth Hamer
Shane Johnstone and Kate Drummond with their striking new artwork on the old electrical box behind the Midland. Photo: Jonathan Bean
Lancaster Castle hosted a variety of military displays and vehicles to mark Armed Forces Weekend. Pictured are members of Morecambe and Heysham Sea Cadets. Photo: Rob Lock
Lancaster and District Canoeing Club organised the Morecambe Bay Waterfest in Morecambe, with a variety of events taking place along the seafront. Here, club member Holly Wilson explains the rudiments of the sport to a group about to sit in a canoe for the first time. Photo: Rob Lock