United Utlities have said residents and businesses should start to receive letters and emails from today, Wednesday, regarding a pay-out.

Thousands of people across the district have suffered since Saturday after frozen pipes cracked when the temperatures rose.

16,000 homes and businesses across Morecambe then had their water completely switched off on Monday afternoon as United Utilities dealt with the issue.

People affected by the water shortage will be awarded compensation.

As of Wednesday morning, the final affected properties were still waiting to see supply return to their taps, which was being done gradually to avoid causing any further bursts on the network.

United Utilities have now confirmed that customers – both residential and business - will start to receive letters and/or emails regarding compensation.

