Here’s what United Utilities are saying about compensation as water supply in Lancaster and Morecambe starts to return to normal
Residents affected by the water outage in Lancaster and Morecambe this week are to receive compensation.
United Utlities have said residents and businesses should start to receive letters and emails from today, Wednesday, regarding a pay-out.
Thousands of people across the district have suffered since Saturday after frozen pipes cracked when the temperatures rose.
16,000 homes and businesses across Morecambe then had their water completely switched off on Monday afternoon as United Utilities dealt with the issue.
As of Wednesday morning, the final affected properties were still waiting to see supply return to their taps, which was being done gradually to avoid causing any further bursts on the network.
United Utilities have now confirmed that customers – both residential and business - will start to receive letters and/or emails regarding compensation.
This will include details on how it is calculated, which takes into account the length of time people were without supply. Compensation is paid automatically so you do not need to contact United Utilities.