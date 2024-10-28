Here's to a bright future as long-standing Carnforth salon celebrates 30 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When Sue Shields Beauty Salon first opened in 1997 with three treatment rooms, no one could have envisaged that 30 years later they would have 12 treatment rooms over four floors and 12 members of staff.

Along the way, the salon has celebrated amazing successes and overcome some incredibly challenging times, but with dedication and an amazing team, they are still standing and are proud of everything that has been achieved.

From becoming a Clarins Gold Salon to being awarded Salon of the Year, one of the highest national accolades in the beauty and skin care industry, they have much to celebrate.

However, pulling together through the tough times, such as the pandemic, where the salon doors sadly closed, holds as much importance as their other successes.

The Sue Shields team celebrate their anniversary: from left are Jade, Liz, Carol, Jo Walton (owner), Liz Jones (Carnforth Mayor) Melanie Guilding (Town Crier), Carla, Vicky and Annabelle.

Whilst trailblazing pioneering equipment and offering a wealth of different treatments from laser hair removal to specialising in Christie’s massage for cancer patients, the salon has something to suit everyone’s needs.

They are committed to keeping prices affordable whilst ensuring services remain luxurious and high end.

To mark the milestone, the Sue Shields team celebrated in style at Morecambe Football Club, raising more than £2,400 for St John’s Hospice.

Clients, friends and families came together to dance the night away to an ABBA Tribute band and mark the success of the Sue Shields family.

The salon's 30 year celebrations at Morecambe Football club: from left are Lucy, Annabelle, Jade, Liz, Jo Walton (owner), Carla, Carol, Vicky, Linda and Bev.

And the celebrations didn’t stop there either. On Friday October 11, Carnforth Town Crier Melanie Guilding made an announcement at Carnforth Memorial to acknowledge the salon’s 30 years in beauty and serving the local community.

They then had a morning enjoying coffee and cake back at the salon with Carnforth’s Mayor Liz Jones, Melanie and other familiar faces.

They said: “We intend to extent the celebrations throughout our 30th year so there will be much more to come – watch this space.”

So, what does the future hold for Sue Shields Spa?

"We intend to do what we do best, bringing that little bit of joy and respite to our clients in a world that can be hard and uncertain!” the team said.

"Thank you so much to all our wonderful clients for your unwavering loyalty over the years. We couldn’t have done it without you. Here’s to the next 30 years – cheers!”