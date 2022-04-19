Here's the shortlist for our Lancaster Guardian & Morecambe Visitor Sunshine Awards

We received some great nominations this year from our readers so thank you to everybody who took the time to nominate.
Such was the quality of nominations it was a challenging task for our judging panel to whittle them down to a shortlist.
The Sunshine Awards are sponsored by Wright and Lord Solicitors and the winners will be announced at our Gala Dinner on Friday May 6 at the Midland Hotel in Morecambe.
Wright and Lord Solicitors said: “Morecambe Bay is a proud, thriving community and has shown true resilience over the last couple years.
"We understand how important it is to acknowledge those, who through their extraordinary actions in supporting this community, have shown the true spirit, strength and character of its people.
"We are delighted to have been given the opportunity once again of supporting this wonderful event and look forward to finally celebrating the very best of Morecambe.”
Special guests on the night will be Daragh Carville and Catherine Oldfield, writer and producer of ITV crime drama series, The Bay.
Here are the shortlisted nominees:
Young Achiever Award, sponsored by BookSmart Accounting
Jack Woodhouse
Kyden Waite
Stuart Muir
Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Lancaster & Morecambe College
Ashok Jhalley
TP Financial Solutions
3-1-5 X-Force
Community Sport Initiative Award, sponsored by 3-1-5 X-Force
Michael Roy
Satori-Do Shotokan Karate
TMT Tyrell Muay Thai
Community Champion Award, sponsored by Lancaster City Council
Café Irresistible
Friends of Crag Bank
Matilda’s Mission
Fundraiser of the Year Award
All the World’s a Stage
March of the Mods
Mark Dugan
Unsung Hero Award, sponsored by Specsavers, Morecambe
Briony Scott
Chris Dickson
Richard Brigg
Good Neighbour of the Year Award
Diane Denby
Kevin Smith
Tony Pearcy
Green Champion Award, sponsored by EDF Energy
Arrow - Energy by Design
Green Rose CIC
Relic Plastic
Inspirational Person of the Year Award, sponsored by Porsche South Lakes
John Gibirdi
Rachel O’Neil
Stuart Nevin
Carer of the Year Award
Abbi Simpson
Lauren Squires
Sharon Simm
Volunteer of the Year Award
Carolyn Parker
Karen O’Connor
Rose Simpson
Ambassador Award, sponsored by Wright & Lord
To be announced on the night