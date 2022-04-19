Here's the shortlist for our Lancaster Guardian & Morecambe Visitor Sunshine Awards

We received some great nominations this year from our readers so thank you to everybody who took the time to nominate.

Such was the quality of nominations it was a challenging task for our judging panel to whittle them down to a shortlist.

The Sunshine Awards are sponsored by Wright and Lord Solicitors and the winners will be announced at our Gala Dinner on Friday May 6 at the Midland Hotel in Morecambe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shortlist for our 2022 Sunshine Awards has been revealed.

Wright and Lord Solicitors said: “Morecambe Bay is a proud, thriving community and has shown true resilience over the last couple years.

"We understand how important it is to acknowledge those, who through their extraordinary actions in supporting this community, have shown the true spirit, strength and character of its people.

"We are delighted to have been given the opportunity once again of supporting this wonderful event and look forward to finally celebrating the very best of Morecambe.”

Special guests on the night will be Daragh Carville and Catherine Oldfield, writer and producer of ITV crime drama series, The Bay.

To purchase tickets please visit www.sunshineawards.co.uk or for more information contact the Events Team on 07976 360310.

Here are the shortlisted nominees:

Young Achiever Award, sponsored by BookSmart Accounting

Jack Woodhouse

Kyden Waite

Stuart Muir

Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Lancaster & Morecambe College

Ashok Jhalley

TP Financial Solutions

3-1-5 X-Force

Community Sport Initiative Award, sponsored by 3-1-5 X-Force

Michael Roy

Satori-Do Shotokan Karate

TMT Tyrell Muay Thai

Community Champion Award, sponsored by Lancaster City Council

Café Irresistible

Friends of Crag Bank

Matilda’s Mission

Fundraiser of the Year Award

All the World’s a Stage

March of the Mods

Mark Dugan

Unsung Hero Award, sponsored by Specsavers, Morecambe

Briony Scott

Chris Dickson

Richard Brigg

Good Neighbour of the Year Award

Diane Denby

Kevin Smith

Tony Pearcy

Green Champion Award, sponsored by EDF Energy

Arrow - Energy by Design

Green Rose CIC

Relic Plastic

Inspirational Person of the Year Award, sponsored by Porsche South Lakes

John Gibirdi

Rachel O’Neil

Stuart Nevin

Carer of the Year Award

Abbi Simpson

Lauren Squires

Sharon Simm

Volunteer of the Year Award

Carolyn Parker

Karen O’Connor

Rose Simpson

Ambassador Award, sponsored by Wright & Lord