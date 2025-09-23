Here's how you can have your say on the future of local government in the Lancaster district

Lancaster City Council has launched a new survey to consult everyone on their views of how public services should be run in the Lancaster district.

The government is proposing a major shake-up of local government which would abolish district councils like Lancaster City Council in favour of new unitary authorities. These new councils would take charge of all local services in their area, from bin collections to social care.

Several options are being considered and each involve the Lancaster district joining with other areas in Lancashire.

Proposals covering the whole of the county need to be submitted by November 28, and to decide what form best fits its district, the city council is now asking for people’s views.

Lancaster Town Hall.

Coun Caroline Jackson, leader of Lancaster City Council, stated: “Many may question the need to reorganise local government at all, but the government is determined to make changes and in the end the government minister will decide which proposal they like best.

“This means we need to be clear on what we think will be the best way forward for the Lancaster district. Any local government reorganisation will have significant implications for our communities and the way services are delivered, so I urge people to have their say and help us to finalise our proposals.

“Some of the questions are also there to help us negotiate our future with other councils after government has decided on Lancashire’s future shape. We need your views on this too. So, as well as tick boxes, there are comment boxes or you can email us at the address on the survey.”

The survey is in addition to a countywide consultation that is currently under way as the city council is keen to ensure that local voices are front and centre.

It takes about 10 minutes to complete and can be done online at www.lancaster.gov.uk/lgr-survey or by calling into the customer services centres at the town halls in Morecambe or Lancaster.

The deadline for completion is Monday October 13 and the results will help councillors when they are considering what proposals are put forward for consideration by the government.