Here's how you can get involved in scrutinising the decision makers at Lancaster City Council

Do you have a question or suggestion for Lancaster City Council that you think needs a closer look?

Perhaps there’s an issue affecting you and your community that you would like the council's Overview and Scrutiny Committee to examine.

Scrutiny is important to local democracy and exists to hold decision-makers to account and to ensure that issues of concern to local residents are addressed.

It could be a problem in a local area, a council service, or an issue which you feel the council, using its community leadership role, should take a lead in improving.

The committee can investigate the issues and then make recommendations for improvement to the decision makers.

If the issue is one for another agency, such as Lancashire County Council which relates to roads and pavements, the committee will also pass this on with a request that they get back to you.

If you think there is a particular issue that should be scrutinised, email [email protected]

For more information on the council’s Overview and Scrutiny Committee, including agenda and minutes, visit www.lancaster.gov.uk/scrutiny

