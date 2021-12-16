Here's all you need to know about Morecambe's Winter Wonderland event this Saturday

A colourful parade will go along the prom as part of the event.

The Christmas celebration aims to bring festive cheer to the community while remembering Reece.

Reece, who passed away in January 2019 at the age of 13 following a battle against brain cancer, loved Christmas, and so his family and Team Reece - the charity he launched before his death - planned a big celebration of the Christmas season.

The event will include festivities such as Christmas market stalls, food and drink stalls and a Winter Wonderland display, as well as the parade itself.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The original Big piano will be at Saturday's Winter Wonderland. Photo courtesy of Let It Snow Globe

And as we exclusively revealed last week, the original piano from the Tom Hanks film Big will feature at the event.

The piano, hired from Let It Snow Globe events, is arguably the most famous keyboard due to its memorable scene in Big, and you'll be able to have your photo taken having a dance on the famous six metre long keyboard.

A giant snow globe will also be at the event, which you and your family can have your picture taken inside.

The day will kick off at noon with all the festivities taking place on the central promenade near the Midland Hotel and in the nearby arena, and will continue until 9pm, with the parade being held along the prom at 5pm from the clock tower to the Midland.

Reece Holt.

The funfair will be open from noon, along with food and drink stalls. Beyond Radio will be providing entertainment and announcements throughout the day.

'Elsa' from Frozen will also be at the event, arriving for the parade and then available for a meet and greet with children at 6pm by the snow globe.

While there is no official ticket sale, donations are encouraged for Team Reece.

There will be a giant snow globe at Saturday's Winter Wonderland. Photo courtesy of Let It Snow Globe