Here's 10 homes for sale in Lancaster & Morecambe priced under £150k

But prices usually drop in August, and this 1.3% drop is on a par with the average August drop over the past 10 years, says Rightmove.
The index reveals the average cost of a property in the North West is currently £251,402 but we’ve taken a look at what you can buy in Lancaster and Morecambe if your budget doesn’t meet the regional average.
We’ve found 10 very different homes which will appeal to all sorts of tastes but which share one thing in common… they’re all priced under £150,000.
1. St Peter's Road, Lancaster. Price: £120,000
This two bedroom mid-terrace property is located within walking distance of Lancaster city centre and offers great potential to modernise. Ideal for first time buyers, buy to let purchasers or student living investors, the deceptively spacious property is in need of some upgrading in parts but presents the perfect blank canvas. Currently tenanted, the property also makes an attractive investment opportunity. Marketed by Houseclub, 746 Cameron House, White Cross, Lancaster LA1 4XQ. Call 01524 930010.
Photo: Houseclub Estate Agency
2. Stanley Place, Lancaster. Price: Offers in region of £140,000
This deceptively spacious home must be viewed to fully appreciate the size and space offered. Located at the end of a cul de sac, the property - which offers two double bedrooms, a large bathroom and an enclosed yard - would make an excellent first home or investment. Easily within walking distance of the city centre, train station, pubs. restaurants and shops, the home is ideally located for those with or without a car. Marketed by Mighty House, 83 Bowerham Road, Lancaster LA1 4AQ. Call 01524 930078.
Photo: Mighty House
3. 29 Altham Road, Morecambe, LA4 4UQ. Price: £140,000
Situated within the popular area of Westgate, this spacious two bedroom semi detached property has the benefit of a detached garage and gardens to both the front and rear. This well planned accommodation briefly comprises a kitchen diner, living room, two double bedrooms, a family bathroom and a spacious loft space. Although the property has been well loved over the years, it could now benefit from improvements and modernisation throughout. The gardens to both the front and rear are spacious, yet practical and of low maintenance. Marketed by Matthews Benjamin,19 Castle Hill, Lancaster LA1 1YN. Call 01524 930022.
Photo: Matthews Benjamin
4. Greaves Road, Lancaster LA1 4AR. Guide price: £130,000
A spacious and well presented one bedroom apartment with views over Lancaster Castle and the Lake District, situated on the second floor of the McCarthy Stone Williamson Court Retirement Living Plus development with on site restaurant, estate manager and CQC registered care team, on a bus route and located just over half a mile from Lancaster town centre. Marketed by McCarthy & Stone Resales, Bournemouth. Call 03455 564122.
Photo: McCarthy & Stone