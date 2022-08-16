Here's 10 homes for sale in Lancaster & Morecambe priced under £150k

3. 29 Altham Road, Morecambe, LA4 4UQ. Price: £140,000

Situated within the popular area of Westgate, this spacious two bedroom semi detached property has the benefit of a detached garage and gardens to both the front and rear. This well planned accommodation briefly comprises a kitchen diner, living room, two double bedrooms, a family bathroom and a spacious loft space. Although the property has been well loved over the years, it could now benefit from improvements and modernisation throughout. The gardens to both the front and rear are spacious, yet practical and of low maintenance. Marketed by Matthews Benjamin,19 Castle Hill, Lancaster LA1 1YN. Call 01524 930022.

Photo: Matthews Benjamin