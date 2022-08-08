Here are this year's Freemen and Freewomen of Lancaster

Lancaster City Council continues the long standing custom of admitting new Freemen of the city each year.
Traditionally the honour of becoming a Freeman carried a number of privileges including the right to ‘pasture a limited number of beasts’ on the Marsh estate, to enter the city free from the payment of tolls and also to bring goods through toll gates to be sold at the Lancaster Market.
Nowadays the role carries few rights but it still remains popular amongst those who are proud of their heritage.
This year’s recipients are Stuart Paul Akister, Patricia Hazel Beckett, Jack Thomas Clear, John Cornthwaite, Amanda Jayne Gardner, Catherine Marie Greenbank, Phillip Luke Martin, Ellis James Metcalfe, Peter Milward, Damien Michael Murphy, Nicholas John Rawes, Kevin John Smith, Alison Elizabeth Townley, Eleanor Jane Weston and Deirdre Anne Wilkinson.