When it comes to what you look for in a pub, particularly in the winter months, being cosy is surely up there as a top priority.
Whether that be settling down with a drink by a roaring fireplace or simply a pub that gives you that cosy vibe as soon as you walk through the door, there’s no doubt cosiness is a big draw for customers during the colder months of the year.
So, without further ado, here are 11 of the cosiest pubs in Morecambe according to Google reviews.
1. Smugglers Den
The Smugglers Den on Poulton Road claims to be Morecambe's oldest pub and is said to be haunted. It scored 4.5 out of 5 from 207 reviews on Google.
Photo: Google
2. The Palatine
The Palatine on The Crescent is a traditional pub with exposed stonework, open fires and wood paneled walls. It scored 4.3 out of five from 294 Google reviews.
Photo: Submit
3. The Kings Arms
Situated opposite the famous Eric Morecambe statue in Marine Road East, The Kings Arms scored 4.2 out of 5 from 1,336 Google reviews.
Photo: Google
4. The Boardwalk
The family and dog friendly pub on Marine Road West has a rating of 4.3 out of 5 from 384 Google reviews.
Photo: Submit