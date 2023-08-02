News you can trust since 1837
Help Morecambe Winter Gardens make British seaside attractions top 10

Morecambe Winter Gardens has been named on a shortlist for the Britain’s favourite seaside attraction in a national poll.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 12:56 BST- 1 min read

The historic promenade venue is now looking for help with the vote from members of the public to help boost its place in the final vote.

The Seaside Heritage Network Bucket and Spade List includes many locations which go towards making the British seaside a special place to be.

A lot of different things go into making it so and the newly formed Seaside Heritage Network has come up with a way to celebrate that variety.

Morecambe's Winter Gardens.Morecambe's Winter Gardens.
They had previously asked for nominations of places and experiences that encapsulate the very best our seaside has to offer.

And now they need to whittle down those candidates into a final Top Ten ‘Bucket and Spade List’.

Bournemouth beach huts, Blackpool Tower and Llandudno Pier are among the other popular seaside attractions to make the list.

You can vote for the Winter Gardens online here.

