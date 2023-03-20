Help and support is available online with Lancaster District Directory

Enjoying time outdoors can be a great way to ease worries, meet new people, and boost our physical health.

Past research by the mental health charity Mind has shown that taking a walk in green spaces such as countryside parks can decrease tension, reduce feelings of depression, and increase self-esteem.

Thanks to the Lancaster District Directory, finding something to do outdoors couldn’t be easier.

Building bird boxes at a nature and wellbeing session run by The Bay - A Blueprint for Recovery at Fork to Fork in Lancaster.

Simply visit directory.lancastercvs.org.uk and start browsing categories such as Gardening & Food Growing, Nature Reserves & Wild Spaces, Walking Groups, or Outdoor Activities.

There are dozens of listings including weekly walk and talks on Morecambe Prom from Active Lancashire, Walk with a Doc sessions in Lancaster, Woodland Wellness with Dignity in Dementia, football for dads from Team Kickabout, a one-mile nature trail at Claver Hill, and many more. All listings include opening times, locations and contact details.

Alternatively, with Easter on the horizon those looking after children and young people might like to browse their specific age group categories to find activities taking place over the coming school holiday, where they will find sessions run by the Children & Families Wellbeing Service, local community centres, More Music, Escape2Make and Wise Up Workshops among others.

Jenny Reddell, community health officer at Lancaster District CVS, said: "The Lancaster District Directory is a great way to find out all the different kinds of support that are available in your area, no matter what your needs or stage in life might be.

"Set up in response to feedback that people in need of support often don’t know when or where to access it, the project links up community organisations, our local councils and the NHS with the aim of helping everyone live the healthiest and best life they can."