Hedge laying work takes place ahead of south Lancaster solar farm scheme

The work being carried out at Burrow Beck.

Work has started to rejuvenate 300 metres of hedgerow in south Lancaster.

The work is being carried out by Lancaster City Council at Burrow Back just north of Bailrigg Lane, ahead of plans for a solar farm on the land.

Hedge laying is a traditional management practice, used for hundreds of years to maintain healthy hedgerows.

It involves partially cutting down young trees and hedges so they lie at an angle while still growing from the base, allowing the hedges to become thicker and healthier.

It’s part of proposals to transform the site into a solar farm and diverse grassland.

Further work to improve biodiversity will include additional coppicing, and the planting of native trees to fill in remaining gaps.

The fields will continue to be grazed each year on a conservation grazing scheme to help manage the vegetation, support local farming, and reduce the need for machinery on site.

On completion the solar farm will generate 4m kilowatt hours of renewable energy each year.