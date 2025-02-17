Heartfelt tributes paid to 'wonderful' Lancaster midwife after tragic death at just 56

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Heartbreaking tributes have been paid to a Lancaster midwife who has tragically died at the age of 56.

Tina Nardone worked for University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay Foundation Trust for more than five years as a midwife and was said to be a "cherished member of the NHS" and a "wonderful midwife".

She tragically passed away in the early hours of Sunday February 9 after complications related to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which turned to sepsis.

Tina was in remission from multiple myeloma and had fought strongly after being critically unwell in Blackpool Victoria Hospital to regain her health and strength which enabled her to return to work at the RLI Maternity Unit, which she loved.

Lancaster midwife Tina Nardone has passed away at the age of 56.

The family is eternally grateful to the entire multi-disciplinary team within the NHS and to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for their tireless dedication to Tina’s health and recovery.

“The inspiring doctors and nurses worked so hard and after 51 days in the Intensive Care Unit, they gave us our beloved Tina back and we’ve had a blessed year of having laughs and making memories,” they said.

A skilled, compassionate and diligent midwife, Tina joined the trust more than a decade ago.

Described by colleagues as a great co-worker with a fantastic sense of humour, Tina was always the biggest advocate for the women, she was attentive, nurturing and a loyal friend – all of the characteristics required of a wonderful midwife – as well as being a cherished member of the NHS.

Flowers left in memory of Tina Nardone outside the RLI Maternity Unit.

Despite making a huge impact on so many women’s lives being a midwife, this was a career change that she made later in life.

Prior to this she worked for The Bay Radio station as a sales executive.

Tina has always been well known for her infectious laugh; she even had a segment on the radio station called Tina’s Titters.

Danny Mathews, former presenter from The Bay Radio, said: “Tina was always so full of life and joy! That’s what made her an excellent sales executive and then wonderful midwife.

"Her laugh was legendary and made everyone smile which is why it became a fixture on my breakfast show.

"Family was the most important thing to her though. She really did spread happiness wherever she went and we’ll all miss her madly, but always smile when we think of her.”

Sympathy flowers are being laid for Tina on the grassed area close to the entrance to RLI Maternity Unit, which is a tribute to what she loved doing most; caring for women and families for the community.

Tina’s family said: "It is with the greatest sadness that we share with you the news that our beloved daughter, sister, wife, mum and auntie, Tina Nardone, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Sunday morning [February 9].

"Tina was the life and soul of our family; she brought joy and laughter to each and everyone one of us. Tina will be truly missed.

“Tina helped to bring so many little ones into this world, and, while we grieve for her passing, we must celebrate a life which was spent in such a profound and positive manner.”

Tina’s funeral will be held at St Paul’s Church, Scotforth, on Tuesday March 4 at noon, followed by a wake at The Vale of Lune.