Heartbroken parents discover baby daughter's grave ransacked at Lancaster Cemetery

Nichola Jephcott and her partner David Harrison visited their daughter's grave on Monday, and were horrified to find some items including solar lights had been stolen and other plants and trinkets left broken or strewn across the ground.

Little Evie Harrison tragically passed away suddenly three years ago, and her mum Nichola usually visits her grave, which is part of a wider family plot in the centre of Lancaster Cemetery, in Quernmore Road, every day.

However, on this occasion she did not visit at the weekend due to the area being so busy with the Highest Point festival.

How Evie's grave looked after it was vandalised.

And when she returned on Monday with David, they found the grave in a state of disarray.

"Things were broken and flowers had been pulled out, and other things had been stolen," Nichola, 34, said.

"There's a picture of her on the grave so people would know it's a baby's grave. We have never had any problems before.

"I go up every day but we waited a few days this time because of the festival. It made me feel physically sick when I saw it.

Evie's grave pictured before it was vandalised.

"I was going to get a bench put in but now I don't know whether to. I don't know how people can go into a cemetery and do something like that. It's absolutely disgusting.

"We have managed to put it back how it was but it doesn't feel the same."

Nichola, who has four other children aged between six and 15, added: "Luckily we didn't take them with us, I am just glad they didn't see it."