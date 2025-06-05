Heartbroken family pay tribute to man who died following M6 collision near Lancaster

A heartbroken family have paid a loving tribute to a man with ‘a heart of a lion’ who died following a collision on the M6 near Lancaster.

Christopher Condliffe, 30, from Stoke-on-Trent, was remembered by his family as having a ‘gorgeous smile’ and living life to the max.

Paying tribute, his family said: “Our Chris, my boy, had the most gorgeous smile – everyone always remembers his smile.

“He battled demons behind that gorgeous, infectious smile, no one knows what another person is going through.

“He loved his children David, Kelsey and Lori more than anything. He loved life and lived it to the max.

“His love and loyalty for his family and friends was immense. Once you were his friend you were family. His love for his friends were so strong.

“A loveable rogue with the heart of a lion.

“We love him so much and are devastated at losing him. No parent should never have to bury their child. Heartbroken beyond words.

“We love you so very much our boy. Forever love, Mum, Dad, Chloe and Cain.”

Lancashire Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and information about the collision.

Officers were called at 11pm on Saturday May 31 to a report of a collision on the northbound carriageway of the M6 between junctions 33 and 34.

They found that a pedestrian and an Audi Q7 had been in collision.

Anyone with information can contact 101, quoting log 1549 of 31st May, or email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected].