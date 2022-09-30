Headline act announced for this year's Lancaster Christmas Lights Switch-on

The Lancashire Hotpots will head up the entertainment for this year's event being held on Lancashire Day, Sunday November 27.

Love Lancaster BID made the announcement on their Facebook page saying: “Join us in Market Square, Lancaster, on Sunday 27th November as we bring in the festive season with a big Lancashire Eh Up!”

Other switch-on acts will include local legends The Howling Clowns, The Dukes, Lancaster; Lancaster Grand, C & C Entertainments and Samba Espirito, plus the CancerCare North Lancashire and South Cumbria Santa Dash.

Last year's Lancaster Christmas Lights Switch-On in Market Square. Picture: Anthony Farran Photography.

Love Lancaster BID added: “Save the date, it’s going to be an event to remember!”