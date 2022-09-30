Headline act announced for this year's Lancaster Christmas Lights Switch-on
The headline act for Lancaster’s Christmas Lights Switch-on has been announced this afternoon (September 30)
The Lancashire Hotpots will head up the entertainment for this year's event being held on Lancashire Day, Sunday November 27.
Love Lancaster BID made the announcement on their Facebook page saying: “Join us in Market Square, Lancaster, on Sunday 27th November as we bring in the festive season with a big Lancashire Eh Up!”
Other switch-on acts will include local legends The Howling Clowns, The Dukes, Lancaster; Lancaster Grand, C & C Entertainments and Samba Espirito, plus the CancerCare North Lancashire and South Cumbria Santa Dash.
Love Lancaster BID added: “Save the date, it’s going to be an event to remember!”
The Lancashire Hotpots are a comedy folk band from St Helens – historically part of Lancashire – formed in 2006. The group perform and record songs about Lancashire, technology and British culture, such as He's Turned Emo, Chippy Tea and eBay Eck".